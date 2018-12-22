Image copyright Google Image caption The fight is believed to have started inside the bar before continuing on the street outside

A 47-year-old man is in a serious condition in hospital after being caught up in a mass brawl outside a pub in South Lanarkshire.

The man suffered a head injury during the incident near the Wetherspoon's bar on Main Street, Cambuslang, at about 23:05 on Friday.

Staff at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow have described his condition as serious but stable.

A 25-year-old man also received treatment in hospital.

Appealing for witnesses, Det Con Paul Mooney of Cambuslang CID said: "There appears to have been an altercation within the Wetherspoon's bar on Main Street, Cambuslang, which subsequently spilled on to the street and where patrons from the pub and others outside became involved.

"We know from our inquiries that there were a number of people filming the incident outside the pub and that there were a number of cars in the road, so we are keen to get footage from either the phones or dash-cam which may assist us with our inquiries."