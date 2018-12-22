Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's body was found by police officers shortly after midnight

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after the death of a woman in South Lanarkshire.

The body of the 33-year-old was found by police officers after they were called to a house in Sillerknowe Court, Biggar, shortly after midnight.

Police confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the discovery, with the death being described as suspicious.

A port-mortem examination will be held and police said inquiries were ongoing.