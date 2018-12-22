Man arrested after woman's body found in Biggar
- 22 December 2018
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after the death of a woman in South Lanarkshire.
The body of the 33-year-old was found by police officers after they were called to a house in Sillerknowe Court, Biggar, shortly after midnight.
Police confirmed a man had been arrested in connection with the discovery, with the death being described as suspicious.
A port-mortem examination will be held and police said inquiries were ongoing.