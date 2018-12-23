Man charged over woman's death in Biggar
- 23 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 33-year-old woman in South Lanarkshire.
The woman's body was found after police were called to a house in Sillerknowe Court in Biggar early on Saturday.
Officers said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
The man is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.