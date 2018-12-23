Image caption Police officers were called to a house early on Saturday

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 33-year-old woman in South Lanarkshire.

The woman's body was found after police were called to a house in Sillerknowe Court in Biggar early on Saturday.

Officers said a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The man is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.