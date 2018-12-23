Image copyright Google Image caption The man was pronounced dead at the scene

A 24-year-old man has died in police custody at Clydebank police office.

The emergency services were called at about 03:30, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained.

Inquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "As is normal in these circumstances, the incident will be referred to PIRC (Police Investigations and Review Commissioner)."