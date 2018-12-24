Detectives probe metal bar murder bid

Image copyright Google Image caption The 52-year-old victim was attacked by another man on Dixon Avenue, Govanhill, at about 21:10 on Sunday

A man was allegedly attacked with a metal bar as he walked along a Glasgow street with his partner.

Detectives said the 52-year-old victim was approached by another man on Dixon Avenue, Govanhill, at about 21:10 on Sunday.

The suspect struck him with a metal bar and then pushed the woman to the ground.

He was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where staff describe his condition as stable.

Witness appeal

It is understood that there were a number of members of the public in the area at the time, and the attacker was chased along the road by two people.

Police said a 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which is being treated as attempted murder, and inquiries are continuing. No one has been charged.

Det Sgt Keith Runcie said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Dixon Avenue and witnessed the incident to please get in touch.

"In particular I would like to speak to the two people who chased the man along the street as well as any motorists with dash-cams who were in the area and may have captured footage of significance to the investigation.