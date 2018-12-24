Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Matthew Tomlinson was reported missing on Saturday

A body found in a car after a one-vehicle road accident is believed to be a man who was reported missing on Saturday.

Matthew Tomlinson, 29, from Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, was last in contact with his family on Friday.

Mr Tomlinson had been in Torridon in the Highlands and was travelling home in his black Vauxhall Insignia.

Police said his family were notified after a car was found in the Glengarry area at about 08:45 on Monday.

A force spokeswoman added: "A man was found deceased within the vehicle.

"He is still to be formally identified but the family of Matthew Tomlinson have been updated."

Inquiries into the collision are ongoing and the road remains closed with traffic being diverted via Invermoriston.