Image caption Police officers are investigating the incident

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in South Lanarkshire.

The 33-year-old woman was found dead by officers after they were called to a house in Sillerknowe Court, Biggar, shortly after midnight on Saturday.

James Kennedy was arrested and appeared in private at Lanark Sheriff Court charged with murder on Monday.

The 31-year-old made no plea and was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear in court next week.