Man in court charged with murder of woman in Biggar
- 24 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in South Lanarkshire.
The 33-year-old woman was found dead by officers after they were called to a house in Sillerknowe Court, Biggar, shortly after midnight on Saturday.
James Kennedy was arrested and appeared in private at Lanark Sheriff Court charged with murder on Monday.
The 31-year-old made no plea and was remanded in custody. He is expected to appear in court next week.