Shopkeeper stabbed in Cumbernauld Christmas Eve robbery
A shopkeeper has been stabbed in an attack by a group of six youths who only wanted to steal alcohol.
The 40-year-old is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after what police described as a "violent and sickening attack" in North Lanarkshire on Christmas Eve.
The robbery happened at a convenience store in Glenhove Road, Cumbernauld, at about 20:05.
Police said the suspects were all male and in their teens,
Det Sgt Iain Sneddon said: "This was an extremely violent and sickening attack on the man.
'For a few bottles of alcohol'
"The suspects made no attempt to take money, this was just for the drink.
"They were prepared to stab, kick, punch and throw items at the shopkeeper, as well as ransack his shop, all for a few bottles of alcohol.
"The shopkeeper was alone in the shop, however, thankfully a passer-by heard the disturbance and called police and ambulance."
Police are keen to talk to anyone who saw what happened and have issued descriptions of each of the six youths who made off towards the Torbrex Road area:
- Dressed in a dark grey zipper hooded jacket, dark blue tracksuit bottoms, trainers.
- Dressed in black hooded zipper jacket with white markings, dark tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
- Black hooded jacket and light coloured trainers.
- Black cap, black fleece, light coloured tracksuit bottoms, light coloured trainers.
- Dark coloured puffer jacket, hooded grey top, blue track suit bottoms, blue/white trainers, carrying a black JD Sports bag.
- Black hooded top with chequered pattern down arms, black tracksuit bottoms and light coloured trainers.