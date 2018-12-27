Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Firefighters tackle building blaze in Greenock

Firefighters are tackling a large fire in a building in Greenock town centre.

Crews were called to the scene in Jamaica Street at about 17:07.

The fire service said a number of engines had been mobilised and firefighters were dealing with a "large, well-developed" blaze.

A spokeswoman said: "Crews remain on scene and are working to extinguish the fire." Police Scotland said road closures were in place and advised people to avoid the area.

Police Scotland Control Rooms tweeted: "For everyone's safety please stay clear."

The building involved is thought to be a furniture shop.

