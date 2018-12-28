Glasgow & West Scotland

Two boys and a man arrested over Christmas Eve attack

  • 28 December 2018
Image caption The man was attacked in a convenience store in Glenhove Road, Cumbernauld, on Christmas Eve

Two teenagers and a man have been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a shopkeeper on Christmas Eve.

Police Scotland said the boys, aged 14 and 15, and the 20-year-old have also been charged with robbery.

It follows an incident in a convenience store on Glenhove Road, in the Carbrain area of Cumbernauld on Monday evening.

The 40-year-old shopkeeper remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The three arrested males are expected to appear before Airdrie Sheriff Court on Friday.

