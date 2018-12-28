Two boys and a man arrested over Christmas Eve attack
Two teenagers and a man have been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of a shopkeeper on Christmas Eve.
Police Scotland said the boys, aged 14 and 15, and the 20-year-old have also been charged with robbery.
It follows an incident in a convenience store on Glenhove Road, in the Carbrain area of Cumbernauld on Monday evening.
The 40-year-old shopkeeper remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
The three arrested males are expected to appear before Airdrie Sheriff Court on Friday.