Police bid to map movements of man found dead in car
- 28 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are trying to map the movements of a man who died after a one-vehicle road accident.
Matthew Tomlinson, from Dumbarton, travelled to the Highlands on 20 December and was in Kyle of Lochalsh the following day.
Mr Tomlinson was reported missing on Saturday and found dead on the A87 at Glengarry at 08:45 on Christmas Eve.
Officers want to speak to anyone who saw his black Vauxhall Insignia before the fatal collision.