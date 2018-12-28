Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Matthew Tomlinson was reported missing on 22 December

Police are trying to map the movements of a man who died after a one-vehicle road accident.

Matthew Tomlinson, from Dumbarton, travelled to the Highlands on 20 December and was in Kyle of Lochalsh the following day.

Mr Tomlinson was reported missing on Saturday and found dead on the A87 at Glengarry at 08:45 on Christmas Eve.

Officers want to speak to anyone who saw his black Vauxhall Insignia before the fatal collision.