Driver dies after car crashes into building

Image copyright Google Image caption The car travelled along Hozier Street before crashing into a building on Newlands Street

A 20-year-old man has died after his car crashed into a residential property in the early hours of the morning.

The man's Citroen was travelling along Hozier Street in Coatbridge at 04:45 on Friday before colliding with a building on Newlands Street.

He was taken to Monklands hospital where he died a short time later. His family have been informed.

The building is currently cordoned off as a precaution, and police are trying to establish how the crash happened.

Sgt Stuart Bell said: "Officers are currently checking CCTV and making door to door enquiries in the area, however we are appealing for anyone who may have seen this car prior to the incident taking place to get in contact with us."