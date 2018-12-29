Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was knocked over the perimeter fence of Tollcross Park

A hit and run driver deliberately targeted a man who was knocked over a fence in Glasgow on Boxing Day.

Police are treating the incident in the Tollcross area of the city as attempted murder.

The 32-year-old was walking along Muiryfauld Drive, beside Tollcross Park, at 10:35 when a dark-coloured car was driven at him.

He was knocked over the park's perimeter fence, and the car drove off at speed.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for minor injuries.

Det Sgt Cheryl Kelly said: "The area was busy with pedestrians and motorists at the time of the incident and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to please get in touch.

"You may have been within the park at the time, or noticed a dark-coloured car driving at speed, if you noticed anything at all suspicious then please come forward.

"I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were in the area to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our enquiries."