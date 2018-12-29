Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the "large scale disturbance" happened near the White House bar in Holytown.

Police are hunting a group of people after a teenager was stabbed during a large-scale fight in North Lanarkshire.

The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the body and also suffered a head injury during the disturbance.

Emergency services were called to the scene near to the White House bar in Main Street, Holytown, at 00.35 on Saturday.

The teenager was taken to Wishaw General Hospital and later released after treatment.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses.

Det Con Colin Pendrich said: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area in the early hours of this morning who either witnessed the disturbance, or has any information regarding people involved, to please get in touch.

"I would also urge anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone footage to pass this on to our inquiry team."