Image copyright Google Image caption The robbery happened at the Heather Store in Holehouse Road

A shop assistant was threatened with what appeared to be a firearm during a robbery at a store in Kilmarnock.

The 49-year-old man was working in Heather Store in Holehouse Road at about 09:40 on Saturday when a man came into the shop, threatened him and demanded money.

The man then left the shop with a small amount of cash and was last seen heading towards Grassyards Road.

Police said the shop assistant was not injured but was extremely distressed.

The suspect was described as being white, aged 45-50, 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with ginger/blond stubble on his face. He was wearing a green parker-style jacket and black skinny trousers.

'Traumatic ordeal'

Det Con Steven Grey said: "This was a very traumatic ordeal for the shop assistant and something he should not have to experience during his working day.

"It is vital that we catch the man responsible for this robbery as he could very well do this again, therefore, I urge anyone who recognises his description, or anyone who has any information at all regarding the incident, to contact police immediately.

"We know that there were a number of joggers and people walking their dogs in the area at the time the robbery took place so I especially would like to speak to them as they may be able to provide vital information."