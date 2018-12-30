Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the fight in Wolcott Drive, Blantyre at about 18:55 on Saturday

Police are hunting a gang of up to eight men after a man was stabbed in Lanarkshire.

The 35-year-old was hurt during a fight involving between six and eight men in Wolcott Drive, Blantyre, at about 18:55 Saturday.

Police said the attack by the men, who were all wearing dark clothing and hooded tops, was "totally unprovoked".

Their victim is being treated at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride where his condition stable.

Det Con Andrew Fearnside said officers were carrying out local inquiries and checking CCTV footage.

He added: "This would appear to be a totally unprovoked attack on a man who had nothing to do with the group of men who were fighting in the street."

He asked anyone with information about the attack to contact Police Scotland or Crimestoppers.