Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was discovered outside The Glencairn on Glasgow Road, Rutherglen, on Saturday evening

A man is seriously ill after he was found injured outside a social club in South Lanarkshire.

Detectives said the 21-year-old was discovered with a head injury in front of The Glencairn on Glasgow Road, Rutherglen, at about 17:45 on Saturday.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where staff described his condition as serious but stable.

Police are treating the incident as a serious assault.

They have so far been unable to say if it was linked to the Old Firm match earlier in the day, but believe the suspects ran off in the direction of Main Street.

Slashed

Meanwhile, a man was slashed outside a Martin McColl's shop in Priesthill, Glasgow.

Police said the victim was attacked on Househillwood Road, at about 19:55 on Sunday.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe that both the victim and the suspect had been in the store before the incident

The injured man was taken to the QEUH where he was treated for a cut to his neck and then released.

The suspect was last seen heading north towards Lunderston Drive.

He is described as white, in his 30's, 5ft 10in and of medium build.

Officers said the man was wearing a black padded jacket, grey jogging bottoms, green baseball cap and was carrying a plastic bag.

Det Con Mark Hendry said: "We know that both the victim and the suspect had been within the shop just before the assault took place and we are currently making local inquiries and viewing CCTV in attempt to gather further information."