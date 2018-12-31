Image copyright Google

A 15-year-old boy and 23-year-old man are in hospital after being left with serious injuries following a disturbance in North Lanarkshire.

Police said the pair were injured on Muir Street in Motherwell, between the town's railway station and McDonald's Restaurant, at about 17:40 on 29 December.

They were taken to Wishaw General Hospital to be treated.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to the disturbance to come forward.

"Violence will not be tolerated"

Det Sgt Jim Williamson said: "Two people have sustained quite serious injuries following this incident within Motherwell town centre and we have a team of officers working to find out what happened here.

"Officers spoke to a number of individuals that night, however we would also appeal for them to come forward as they may have more information that can help."