A 13-year-old boy is in hospital after being targeted by two armed men in a "callous and violent attack".

The teenager was assaulted in a lane between Kerrylamont Avenue and Ardmory Place in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow at about 19:00 on Sunday.

Police said the men responsible were carrying weapons and covered their faces during the attack.

The boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick children, where staff described his condition as "stable".

Checking CCTV

Det Cons Kenny Noble said: "This was a callous and violent attack on a 13-year-old boy. Our officers will be doing all they can to trace those responsible.

"We are currently checking CCTV and making door-to-door inquiries, however, we are appealing for anyone who was in the area last night, or has any information about this incident to come forward."

The first attacker is described as being 5ft 10in tall, with a heavy build, and was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a blue long-sleeved top.

The second man was about 5ft 4in in height, with a slim build and was wearing a dark grey tracksuit.