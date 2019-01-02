Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Andreas Zakarious Garifalou went missing on 23 November

Police have warned people not to approach a man who has been missing for almost six weeks.

Andreas Zakarious Garifalou is believed to have links to the Townhead area of Coatbridge. He is thought to frequent Airdrie and various Lanarkshire gyms.

Officers have been carrying out extensive inquiries since 23 November, when the 36-year-old was last seen.

He is 5ft 11in tall, of medium build and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has "Andreas" tattooed on his left arm.

PC Hardeep Singh Dulai, of Coatbridge Police Office, appealed to anyone with information to contact them.

He added: "We would also emphasise that if seen, members of the public should not approach him and should contact Police Scotland on 101."