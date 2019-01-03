Image copyright Spindrift Image caption James Malcolm has been been jailed for more than two years

A man who scrawled anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi symbols on a politician's office window has been been jailed for more than two years.

James Malcolm, 18, painted symbols, including a Star of David being hung on gallows, at MSP Rona Mackay's office.

He then caused £14,000 of damage to 27 headstones at a cemetery as part of a two month crime spree.

Malcolm pled guilty to six charges over offences carried out between 1 June and 9 August last year.

This included four charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, a charge of maliciously damaging headstones and writing offensive slogans on a cell.

Sheriff Alan MacKenzie sentenced him to two years and four months behind bars.

Swastikas drawn in blood

During his two-month crime spree, Malcolm vandalised Lenzie Moss Nature Reserve and Waverly and Luggie Park in Kirkintilloch, and used his blood to write offensive slogans on the wall of a police cell. He also yelled "Heil Hitler" at a terrified 16-year-old in a park.

The court heard a member of the public spotted graffiti on a glass notice board at Lenzie Moss Nature Reserve on 17 July.

On 23 July, Malcolm wrote racist and anti-Semitic phrases on a bridge near to Luggie Park.

On 24 July, Malcolm vandalised the window at Miss McKay's office. An employee who "felt uncomfortable about the content" contacted the police.

When he was in custody to attend court, he smeared swastikas and other symbols on the walls of his cell with his own blood.

Damaged gravestones

Later, Malcolm shouted Nazi phrases at a 16-year-old at Waverly Park and threatened him with a bottle.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that on 9 August, police heard that Malcolm had damaged grave stones at Old Aisle Cemetery, Kirkintilloch.

A total of 27 headstones within different sections of the cemetery had been damaged - either pushed over or broken in two. Two of the headstones appeared to have had glass bottles smashed off them.

Police found a small piece of broken glass with writing which included a Nazi swastika and Germanic runes at the scene.

When he was later arrested Malcolm told police "I know I shouldn't have done it, I don't know why."