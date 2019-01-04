Image copyright Colin Ross Image caption Pedestrians spotted police sealing off the bank entrance

Police have been called to reports of a robbery outside a bank in Glasgow's east end.

Officers sealed off the street at the Royal Bank of Scotland on Duke Street at the Forge Shopping Centre at about 14:30 after an alarm was raised.

It is believed a security guard was robbed in the street.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "We were called to a report of a robbery at 2.30pm at a bank on Duke Street. Officers are in attendance."

The incident is ongoing and police were unable to comment further.