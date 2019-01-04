Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit as he walked along Westport in Tarbolton

A 29-year-old man has been struck by a car in a hit-and-run in South Ayrshire.

The man was hit as he was walking along Westport in Tarbolton at about 22:35 on New Year's Day.

He was taken to Ayr Hospital and treated for a facial injury. The driver of the unidentified vehicle involved did not stop.

Police have appealed for witnesses, including a taxi driver who passed the scene after the incident, to come forward.

Constable Mike Prout, of Irvine Road Policing Unit, said: "There are a number of houses overlooking the area and we believe there were other people in the area at the time.

"We know that a taxi passed by shortly after the incident so we would appeal for the driver to come forward, you may have information that can help us.

"Anyone who has dash-cam footage from in and around Tarbolton may also be able to help us. If so we would urge you to get in contact."