Glasgow & West Scotland

Police probe after man 'stabbed' in street fight

  • 7 January 2019
Drumry Road East Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was injured during a fight in Drumry Road East in Drumchapel

A man is being treated in hospital after he was stabbed in a street in Glasgow.

It is understood that he suffered a puncture wound during the altercation in Drumry Road East in Drumchapel at about 19:10 on Sunday.

Police said the man was in a stable condition in hospital.

A cordon around the area has been lifted and police have launched an investigation.

Related Topics