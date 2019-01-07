Police probe after man 'stabbed' in street fight
- 7 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is being treated in hospital after he was stabbed in a street in Glasgow.
It is understood that he suffered a puncture wound during the altercation in Drumry Road East in Drumchapel at about 19:10 on Sunday.
Police said the man was in a stable condition in hospital.
A cordon around the area has been lifted and police have launched an investigation.