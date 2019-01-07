Image copyright Google Image caption The man was injured during a fight in Drumry Road East in Drumchapel

A man is being treated in hospital after he was stabbed in a street in Glasgow.

It is understood that he suffered a puncture wound during the altercation in Drumry Road East in Drumchapel at about 19:10 on Sunday.

Police said the man was in a stable condition in hospital.

A cordon around the area has been lifted and police have launched an investigation.