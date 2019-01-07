Security guard targeted in robbery outside Glasgow bank
Detectives have launched an investigation after a security guard was robbed outside a bank in the east end of Glasgow.
Police Scotland said the man was targeted at about 18:20 on Sunday at Clydesdale Bank on Shettleston Road.
The force was unable to disclose the amount of money stolen and no details about the victim have been released.
Last week a security guard was robbed outside a bank on Duke Street, just over a mile away.