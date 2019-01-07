Teenager found dead after fire breaks out in Ayr flat
An 18-year-old woman has died after a fire broke out in a flat in South Ayrshire.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at about 20:30 on Sunday in York Street, Ayr.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.
A force spokeswoman said a 22-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment.
She added: "The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and a joint investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances."