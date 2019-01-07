Image copyright Google Image caption The car was stolen from a doctor's home in Park Circus

A doctor from Glasgow was badly hurt after trying to stop a thief from taking his car.

Dr Andrew Nath clung on to the VW Golf after Michael Macdonald sped off in it following a test-drive last June.

At the High Court in Glasgow MacDonald admitted stealing the car from Dr Nath's home in Park Circus after it was advertised for sale on Gumtree.

He also pled guilty to assaulting and robbing the doctor, and to a charge of dangerous driving.

The court heard that Dr Nath, 32, has not yet recovered from a broken collarbone he suffered during the incident.

He had joined MacDonald for the test drive and when they stopped Dr Nath got out of the car, expecting MacDonald to do the same.

Instead, he started the engine again as the owner reached in for the keys.

Prosecutor Duncan McPhie said: "He was prevented by MacDonald and a scuffle ensued.

As the doctor tried to halt MacDonald, he yelled: "Somebody help me".

Leapt to safety

The thief then drove off - as the doctor kept a grip on the steering wheel.

Mr McPhie said: "He put his feet on the door frame and held on. A witness made a 999 call.

"Dr Nath recalls the car driving at speed and that he was shouting at MacDonald to stop."

The court heard MacDonald then ploughed through road barriers as the victim's foot got stuck in a door and he then punched the doctor in the face.

Dr Nath eventually managed to leap to safety and police attempted to catch MacDonald during a high speed chase.

He "weaved in and out of traffic" along the city's Great Western Road and he went through red lights and mounted a pavement to get away.

Police officers were advised to stand down for safety reasons.

Dr Nath's Volkswagen was spotted later that afternoon near MacDonald's home in Drumchapel, Glasgow.

But MacDonald, 33, was not traced until a week later at a house in the city's Govan where the key for Dr Nath's car was found in a tenement there.

MacDonald had faced an attempted murder charge, but pled guilty to the reduced charge of assaulting and robbing the doctor to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment as well as to the danger of life. He also admitted dangerous driving.

He will be sentenced next month.