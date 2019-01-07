Image caption Anderson was jailed for two years at Glasgow Sheriff Court

A woman who tried to rob a Glasgow newsagents at knifepoint was foiled by a teenager who came to her sister's aid.

Catherine Anderson held a bread knife at the face of a 17-year-old while targeting a shop on the south side of Glasgow.

But she was forced to flee after the victim's 16-year-old sister struck her on the head with a pole.

Anderson, 47, admitted the attempted robbery and was jailed for two years.

She also pleaded guilty to assaulting the 17-year-old to her injury and assaulting the 16-year-old on 8 August last year.

'Large bread knife'

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard the sisters were working in the newsagents at about 18:00 when Anderson walked in.

Dramatic CCTV footage of the incident was played to the court.

Procurator fiscal depute Lucy Adams said: "Anderson approached the till counter and leaned over the counter and grabbed the 16-year-old by the clothing and brandished a large bread knife at her.

"Anderson repeatedly shouted 'give me money', she held the knife out in front of her and leaned out towards the teenager.

"The girl was extremely frightened and screamed for her sister and managed to repeatedly press the panic alarm behind the till which directly notifies the police of an incident."

'Extremely fearful'

The 17-year-old ran to the till and saw her younger sister being threatened, before she was herself grabbed by Anderson and pushed towards a fridge, with the knife held at her face.

There was a struggle and Anderson, of Thornliebank, dropped the blade beside the till on the floor, then dragged the older girl outside by the hair where she fell to the ground.

Miss Adams added: "Anderson continued to hold on to the teenager's hair and pull it and struck her on the face.

"Extremely fearful for her sister's safety, the 16-year-old grabbed a pole used to pull the shutter and ran outside and struck Anderson on the head.

"Anderson let go and walked away a short time later. Both girls ran inside the shop and the police attended a short time later."

'Nightmares and flashbacks'

Officers looked at CCTV from the shop and found Anderson at an address in Thornliebank. She was taken to hospital for stitches to her head, then taken into custody.

The court heard the girls have not returned to the shop since the incident and have suffered nightmares and flashbacks since.

Defence lawyer Jim Roberton said Anderson tried to rob the store because she had no money.

He said: "It's more by accident than design there was no serious injury caused to these young women."

Mr Roberton added that Anderson, a mother-of-three, was disgusted and ashamed of her behaviour.

Sheriff Daniel Scullion jailed Anderson for two years, reduced from 32 months because she pled guilty.