Image caption Taylor admitted embezzling a total of £125,894 from two companies

An accountant who embezzled cash from two companies, including a firm that was forced to make employees redundant, has been jailed for almost three years.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard Natalie Taylor, 35, scammed £88,226 from McCann Electrical Limited.

While wanted by police she secured another bookkeeping job where she pocketed a further £37,668.

Taylor admitted two charges of embezzlement between July 2017 and August 2018.

The court heard she used her son's bank account, among others, to disguise money leaving the company account.

Laptop theft

Anomalies in the finances at Hannah's, a sheriff officers company, where Taylor worked, were spotted after a partner of the firm was unable to leave a car park as a bill had not been paid.

Taylor admitted embezzling a total of £125,894 from the two companies and stealing a laptop.

She was jailed by Sheriff Neil MacKinnon for 32 months.

The court previously heard that she applied through indeed.com and began working for McCann Electrical Limited, a Motherwell-based company, in June 2017 on a salary of £24,000.

Taylor had a company laptop and access to company accounts.

Procurator fiscal depute Deborah Carroll said she did not go to a work-related training course, then failed to show up for work.

Car accident claim

She said: "On October 27, Taylor failed to attend for work and she claimed to have been involved in a car accident.

"It was established she had taken her work computer home and financial information in relation to the company could not be accessed by the company."

Ms Carroll said Taylor told her employer she would return the laptop but no contact was ever made again.

Another accountant looking at the company accounts noticed multiple payments had been made to four accounts which were found to be Taylor's.

The court heard that impact on the company included five redundancies.

The matter was reported to the procurator fiscal and a warrant was obtained.

In June last year, Taylor got a second job through indeed.com as an accountant at Hannah's, where she handled day-to-day finances.

Son's account

Ms Carroll said it was noticed that the company was paying out more than usual and Taylor was told to stop making payments.

In July, six weeks after she started, bosses decided to sack Taylor when her embezzlement came to light.

The court heard a partner at Hannah's tried to exit an NCP car park in Mitchell Lane and was prevented from doing so as there was an outstanding bill for £420.

It later emerged Taylor made 20 transactions into her unsuspecting 15-year-old son's bank account totalling £12,040, between June and July.

He later explained to police she told him her bank card was lost and could access her money through his account.

Two other friends' accounts were used for a further £10,614 and £9,903.

Defence lawyer James Reilly told the court the cash was for debt racked up by Taylor's partner.