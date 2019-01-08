Image caption A large part of Raithburn Road, Castlemilk, was cordoned off after the alarm was raised on 3 April last year

A woman told a murder trial she was woken in the middle of the night by "horrible" sounds of thumping coming from the flat above.

Shannara Fraser was giving evidence at the trial of Muhammed Rauf, 42, Shahida Abid, 33, and Saima Hayat, 33.

They deny murdering Haider Hayat, 49, by striking him on the head and body with a hammer and a knife, on 3 April last year.

His body was discovered in a flat on Raithburn Road in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

Mr Rauf, Ms Abid and Ms Hayat also deny attempting to defeat the ends of justice by washing bloodstained clothing and concocting a false story.

'Thumping noises'

In evidence, Ms Fraser, 30, told prosecutor Richard Goddard QC: "There was like thumping noises and other noises. I heard a man saying something like El Paulo or El Pablo.

"It sounded as if someone pressed down on him, and he tried to kind of shout it out. It sounded like air was being forced out of his lungs."

Ms Fraser told the High Court in Glasgow that she recorded the sounds, at about 03:00, because she had complained previously about noise coming from the flat occupied by Ms Hayat and her five children..

The jury was played two short recordings from her phone.

In the first a man can be heard saying something and in the second tape there is continuous thumping.

Mr Goddard asked Ms Fraser: "What could you hear in the second recording?"

She replied: "Just continuous thumping. It's horrible sounding."

The prosecutor then said: "Did you hear any females protesting or screaming in the recordings?"

The witness replied: "No."

'Terrified'

Ms Fraser told the court she was woken at 08:15 by a phone call from a neighbour.

She added: "I looked out the window and I saw lots of policemen and the street was taped off."

The witness said that she later learned that Mr Hayat had died.

Earlier, Mohammed Asif, 59, who is Mr Hayat's brother, claimed that his brother was "terrified" of his wife.

He told the jury: "She planned to do him in. He was scared of this woman."

Mr Asif claimed that his brother had been assaulted by his wife in 2013 and in 2018.

He said the couple, who married in 2004, had lived in Warrington for a number of years, but in 2018 Saima Hayat moved to Glasgow with the children.

Mr Asif was asked by QC Brian McConnachie, representing Ms Hayat, said: "Did your brother ever go to the police?"

The witness replied: "He was frightened of his wife."

Mr Asif denied suggestions that Ms Hayat moved to Glasgow with her children as she was a victim of domestic abuse.

The trial, before judge Lady Rae, continues.