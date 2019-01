Image caption Planned evictions by Serco led to protests in Glasgow

A housing provider that became embroiled in an asylum seeker eviction row in Glasgow has lost its asylum accommodation contract for Scotland.

From September, Serco, which was contracted by the Home Office, will no longer provide the housing.

The company was criticised last summer after it announced a rolling lock-change eviction process for those not given refugee status in Glasgow.

The contract has now been awarded to the Mears Group.

Serco had planned to evict about 300 people who were refused asylum. This led to a hunger strike by two asylum seekers and protests in Glasgow.

In August, Serco announced a pause on the plans in the face of legal challenges against the evictions at the Court of Session and Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Image caption Asylum seekers had received letters from Serco saying they must leave their homes

The Scottish Refugee Council welcomed the news.

Policy officer Graham O'Neill said: "It is time for a new approach and in Glasgow we welcome this new chapter in supporting people seeking refugee protection.

"Providing housing to people in need is an essential public service and the rights, needs and dignity of people seeking refugee protection must be at the heart of the work of the Mears Group as they take over from Serco."

He added: "We want to see the new housing provider working collaboratively with Glasgow City Council, sharing decision-making with the council and working transparently with local services and communities.

"With these assurances in place, we look forward to working alongside the Mears Group to make sure that anyone seeking refugee protection in Scotland is able to begin rebuilding their lives in safe, secure and appropriate accommodation."

'Dignity and respect'

Mears Group said its focus was on housing management, repairs and domiciliary care.

Julia Rogers, managing director of Serco's immigration business, said: "We are obviously disappointed not to have won the competition in Scotland.

"Despite what some commentators have said, I know that our team in Glasgow has delivered a service that has seen the asylum seekers in our care treated with dignity and respect and provided with accommodation that not only meets all the required standards, but is some of the most heavily inspected in the country.

"Our employees who are residents and constituents of Glasgow, have always been totally professional in circumstances that were at times very challenging and I am proud of them all.

"Our job now is to complete the contract to the highest standard over the next nine months and hand over to the new provider in September."