Man appears in court over Drumchapel street stabbing
- 8 January 2019
A suspect has appeared in court charged with stabbing a man on a Glasgow street.
John Wolfe, 26, is accused of assaulting Scott McCran, 20, on Drumry Road in Drumchapel on 6 January.
It is claimed he stabbed him on the body with a knife or something similar.
Mr Wolfe made no plea or declaration when he appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court and was released on bail.