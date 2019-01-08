Image copyright Google Image caption Mr McCran was injured during an incident on Drumry Road East in Drumchapel

A suspect has appeared in court charged with stabbing a man on a Glasgow street.

John Wolfe, 26, is accused of assaulting Scott McCran, 20, on Drumry Road in Drumchapel on 6 January.

It is claimed he stabbed him on the body with a knife or something similar.

Mr Wolfe made no plea or declaration when he appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court and was released on bail.