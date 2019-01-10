Image copyright Loch Lomond Steamship Company Image caption The ship has been moored at Balloch Pier since 1996

A 65-year-old paddle steamer which once transported tourists across Loch Lomond is to be taken out of the water ahead of a planned restoration.

The Maid of the Loch will be lifted by the original winchhouse and onto the Category A-listed Balloch Steam Slipway - the second time the ship has been slipped in nearly 40 years.

The steamer has been moored at Balloch Pier since 1996.

Once out of the water, an ultrasound survey will investigate its condition.

Image copyright Loch Lomond Steamship Company Image caption The Maid of the Loch, with Ben Lomond in the background

The Scottish government has given the project £950,000 and a further £50,000 came from the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society.

The Loch Lomond Steamship Company said the cash would go towards repairing the paddle steamer's hull and engines.

It hopes the Maid and slipway will get industrial museum status as it is restored.

The restoration plans include reviving the main and aft deck saloons to their original 1950s style and creating an education suite, as well as restoring engines and machinery.

Image copyright Loch Lomond Steamship Company Image caption It is hoped to restore the ship to how it looked in its heyday

John Beveridge, chairman of the Loch Lomond Steamship Company, said the steamer would be gently winched out of the water.

He said: "The procedure is expected to take up to four hours to complete, and really is a 'must-see' spectacle that the charity's volunteers have worked tirelessly to see happen."

He added that the money would allow them to recreate the ship's original 1950s style, and that to "see her engines turning again after 38 years will be magical".