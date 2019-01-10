Vegan food company signs distribution deal

Image caption Ross Mackay of Daring Foods thinks it is on track to be one of the fastest-growing in the sector

A Scottish supplier of vegan-friendly food has signed a distribution deal with Lomond Foods.

Glasgow-based Daring Foods said the agreement will see its products available at 300 locations within the first quarter of this year.

Its ambitious plans could see it supplying the food service industry at 1,000 locations by the end of 2019.

Co-founder Ross Mackay said the deal puts it on track to be "one of the UK's fastest-growing food firms".

The company said it is also close to securing agreement with a major supermarket chain.

Plant-based products

Mr Mackay said: "I'm naturally excited to announce our partnership with Lomond Foods, which represents the first step in Daring Foods becoming one of the UK's fastest-growing food firms and a major force in the plant-based food market.

"As society makes the inevitable shift to a more plant-based diet, we are now well-placed to create and deliver options by creating delicious, nutritious and sustainable foods directly from plants.

"The market is there for the taking - in terms of taste, none of the current alternatives come close to meat."

Daring Foods was founded by Ross Mackay and Eliott Kessas, a former corporate banker from Paris.

Lomond Fine Foods said the deal taps into a growing market.

Managing director Sam Henderson said: " Caterers across all sectors are being asked for products that fit vegan, religious or health constraints.

"In partnership with Daring Foods, Lomond Foods is confident sales will rise dramatically throughout 2019 and beyond."