Image copyright Google Image caption Hourstons has been one of the busiest stores in Ayr for decades

One of Ayr's oldest shops has confirmed it is to close after more than 100 years with the loss of 81 jobs.

The closure was confirmed in a statement on the shop's Facebook page on Wednesday.

Staff at Hourstons on Alloway Street were told on Monday that the department store would shut on 7 February.

The shop, which first opened its doors in Ayr in 1896, is the latest in a series of town centre stores to close in recent years.

General manager of the shop Linda Lawson wrote that she had "genuine regret" about the closure and the job losses.

She said the shop had "employed generations of local people, made a point of supporting local businesses and has actively raised thousands for local charities".

The move to close was "merely the reality of retail today", she added.