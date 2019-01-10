Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Kerryanne Clarke has has embezzled more than £627,000 from two companies

A cocaine addict has admitted embezzling hundreds of thousands of pounds for a second time to fund her lavish lifestyle.

Kerryanne Clarke took almost £255,000 from Bell Building Projects in Govan using company money and a credit card.

She was previously jailed for three years for embezzling £372,163 from another company and it was during this probe that the latest offence emerged.

Clarke, 40, from Coatbridge, pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

She admitted embezzling £254,735 between July 2014 and January 2017 from BBP, a commercial and industrial construction company.

This included a £2,581 bill at the Atlantis Palm Hotel in Dubai and £3,778 for an all-inclusive hotel in Tenerife.

She also bought other luxury goods to mask from her family that she was actually spending £180-a-day on cocaine.

Clarke was previously convicted in February 2017.

The court heard during the investigation into her earlier crimes, suspicious transactions relating to BBP alerted detectives to further offences.

Clarke began working for the company in July 2014 as the financial controller, earning £38,000.

Procurator fiscal depute Deborah Carroll said Clarke spent £16,738 alone on the credit card and spent cash that "should have been used for legitimate payments and expenses for the company".

The court heard in January 2015 she spent money on a stay at Hotel Du Vin and later a holiday to Tenerife at the five-star Hotel Gran Tacande.

The following summer she enjoyed a lavish holiday in Dubai as well as "other luxury goods".

Clarke was released early from her prison sentence and in April 2018 was arrested and questioned by police about her latest crime.

She admitted the embezzlement and told them of her cocaine addiction.

The court heard her family knew nothing about her drug problem.

Sheriff John McCormick deferred sentence for reports and continued her bail.

He told Clarke: "This is on any view extremely serious, protracted and substantial embezzlement."

Her previous conviction stemmed from when she worked for Elmwood Construction Services.

Between September 2010 and July 2014, she transferred funds into her personal accounts in over 360 transactions.

Around Christmas 2014, 92 employees were made redundant as a result and Clarke was later jailed.