Image caption Adnan Ahmed, appearing here in one of his online videos, has defended his online videos

Police have begun an investigation after "shameful and unacceptable" videos giving tips to men on how to pick up women were posted online.

Glasgow-based Adnan Ahmed, known to his YouTube followers as "Addy Agame", features in the films which have been condemned as "predatory".

Two women have told the BBC they were left distressed by his approaches.

However, Mr Ahmed believes his videos are nothing more than a "bunch of guys talking to a bunch of girls".

The police said their enquiries were at "a very early stage" and they urged anyone with information relating to the footage to contact them by phoning 101.

Their investigation comes the day after BBC's The Social published a report into the videos.

Explicit audio

Mr Ahmed, who calls himself a dating and lifestyle coach, has insisted that what he does is "educational" and that the footage and intimate audio he uses have been consented to.

Part of his "lesson" includes what he calls "infield" footage - where he films himself putting his teachings into practice approaching women in the street and in some cases taking them home to have sex.

I had to phone a taxi and ask a member of the public if I could stand next to them because I was so uncomfortable Venus Barrett

One video pictured a young woman asleep on a bed with explicit audio of a sexual encounter.

However, organisations such as Rape Crisis and Glasgow MSP Bob Doris have condemned the films.

And a number of women have come forward to warn others against him. including two who spoke to the BBC.

Venus Barrett was 18 when she first encountered Mr Ahmed in Glasgow's Buchanan Street about three years ago.

Image caption Venus Barrett has warned other women about this man

She explained: "A man approached me. He asked for my number, or if he could give me his, so I said I would take his, just to get rid of him.

"He moved closer and tried to touch my hand. I made an excuse to go and I phoned my gran because I was quite scared.

"He was making me uncomfortable, he tried to kiss me.

"I asked him what he was doing and not to come close to me.

"I had to phone a taxi and ask a member of the public if I could stand next to them because I was so uncomfortable."

Image caption Adnan Ahmed, also known as Addy Agame, approaches women in the street with the goal of trying to have sex with them

In the weeks that followed, Ms Barrett claimed Mr Ahmed contacted her on Snapchat and texted and called her before she blocked his number.

She said she did not contact police at the time because she "was scared".

Ms Barrett, who is now 21, expressed her shock when she saw BBC Scotland's The Social video.

"I was disgusted. I couldn't believe that finally something had surfaced about this guy.

Another woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, also spoke to the BBC.

She said: "It was uncomfortable. There are girls who are maybe not secure enough to say no and then they are in a situation they don't want to be in."

Image caption One woman, who did not want to be identified, told the BBC she had been approached several times at her gym and in the street

Sandy Brindley, from Rape Crisis Scotland, said she had approached Police Scotland with concerns about Mr Ahmed.

She said: "When someone is displaying what seems to be such clear predatory behaviour, showing images online, from intimate settings, I think this is a matter for the police - to investigate and establish whether or not there has been consent given and the impact that is having on the women he is approaching.

"Misogyny isn't a crime but I think a number of behaviours shown in the videos I've seen - arguably - are caught by criminal law and that's why I think it's a matter for the police to investigate."

'I have women in my family I love'

Maryhill and Springburn MSP Mr Doris said the videos were an "unsavoury reminder of some views that are still held within society".

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are aware of the videos posted online, offering advice and guidance on how to 'pick up' the opposite sex, particularly young women. This type of predatory behaviour is shameful and unacceptable and will undoubtedly cause significant fear and alarm. No-one should be subjected to this."

Mr Ahmed told the BBC: "The allegations are false.

"It's just a bunch of guys talking to a bunch of girls. If the female declines to speaking, the male has to respect that and leave."

He argued that the view of Rape Crisis was "absurd".

Mr Ahmed insisted: "No-one is at risk of rape or assault. I have women in my family that I love dearly and this is a terrible accusation for me and them."

He added that he intended to fully co-operate with the police as "I respect them".