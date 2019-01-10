Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near the entrance to Thankerton Camp Farn

A 62-year-old woman is in a critical condition after the van she was driving was in a collision with a car and a Jeep in South Lanarkshire.

The woman was airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries following the incident, which happened on the A73 near Thankerton at 16:50 on Wednesday.

A 21-year-old passenger in the woman's Peugeot Blipper van is in a serious condition, while the 23-year-old driver of a Ford Focus is said to be stable.

The Jeep driver, aged 70, was not hurt.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash which happened near the entrance to Thankerton Camp Farm.