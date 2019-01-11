Image copyright Google Image caption The alarm was raised on Southcroft Street, Govan, at 05:46

Residents had to be evacuated from a tenement block in Glasgow after a fire broke out in a first floor flat.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised at 05:46 on Southcroft Street, Govan.

Three people were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after a dozen residents were helped from the four-storey building.

An SFRS spokesman said: "Crews currently remain in attendance as they work to make the area safe"

A number of fire engines responded to the alert, including an aerial appliance.