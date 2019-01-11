School bus crashes into Coatbridge house
- 11 January 2019
A school bus has crashed into house in Coatbridge after a collision with a car.
The crash happened on Carnbroe Road at about 15:15. No pupils were on the bus at the time.
Police said the bus and car drivers were both treated for minor injuries.
A North Lanarkshire council spokeswoman said: "There was a bus that crashed that had been carrying pupils, however, there were no pupils on the bus and there is no impact on the school."
There are not thought to have been any other injuries.