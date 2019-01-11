Man arrested over 'predatory' online videos

Image caption The videos showed women being approached in the street

Police have arrested a man in connection with videos posted online teaching men how to pick up women.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested following an inquiry into footage of men chatting up females in the street.

Police Scotland confirmed on Thursday that it was looking into videos on YouTube, featuring what the force described as "predatory behaviour".

It followed publication of a BBC The Social video exploring "pick-up artist" Adnan Ahmad's online video posts.

On Friday, a Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 37-year old-man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing inquiry into videos posted online."

The previous day, the force said it was aware of the videos offering advice and guidance on how to pick up the opposite sex, particularly young women.

"This type of predatory behaviour is shameful and unacceptable and will undoubtedly cause significant fear and alarm. No-one should be subjected to this.

"We are investigating but our enquiries are at a very early stage. We would ask anyone with information regarding such individuals to contact us."

Mr Ahmed, known to his YouTube followers as "Addy Agame", has defended his videos, which he said were nothing more than a "bunch of guys talking to a bunch of girls".