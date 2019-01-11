Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Dayne Lynn claimed he was forced to act by "dark web" criminals

A bank worker has avoided jail after claiming he was forced by "dark web" criminals to embezzle £75,000 from his employer.

Dayne Lynn said he fell prey to unknown individuals after becoming curious about the online underworld after watching a TV show.

The 22-year-old claimed he was ordered to swindle from two accounts and transfer cash to a mystery crime gang.

He was given an 18-month community payback order at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Lynn's lawyer Ross Yuill told the court that the accused had become involved on the "dark web" after watching a Netflix documentary - believed to be "Dark Net".

Security reasons

He joined an internet chat forum, revealing personal details and his role on the fraud team of Lloyds bank at Glasgow's Atlantic Quay.

The 22-year-old, from Irvine in North Ayrshire, pled guilty to embezzling and attempting to embezzle a total of £74,600 from Timothy Evans and Stuart Bryce's accounts, while acting with others.

The court heard he was employed in the fraud operation department of the bank to deal with accounts that have been flagged for security reasons.

On July 18 2016, he began work at 08:00, but between 07:45 and 09:30 had accessed 19 customer accounts with no legitimate business reason.

Image copyright Google Image caption Dayne Lynn worked at Lloyds bank in Atlantic Quay, Glasgow

Procurator fiscal depute Richard Hill said "The account details of Mr Evans and Mr Bryce were accessed during that time.

"At 11:33 the accused transferred £25,000 from Mr Evans' account to another man with the reference 'LMX Diggers'.

"At 11:45 he attempted to transfer £25,000 from Mr Evan's account to another account with the reference 'Cobra Boats'.

"The transfer was blocked by the banking system due to the total being above the permitted daily transfer allowance."

Internal investigation

Later that day another transfer was frozen because of suspected fraudulent activity.

Mr Hill added: "None of the transfers were authorised by the customers and were processed by Lynn accessing and falsely authorising the funds using his clearance as a bank employee to overcome the bank security measures."

Mr Yuill said Lynn was "fairly certain" the next level of security after him would prevent the payment actually being made, but "he would not face any repercussions because he had carried out his part".

All money was reversed by the bank so neither men nor the bank suffered any financial loss.

The court was told that Lynn had since been sacked by the bank following an internal investigation.

Sheriff Martin Jones QC said: "There's no satisfactory explanation as to why a young man of his intelligence simply didn't press the button and switch off."

He told Mr Yuill: "There's only one thing stopping him going to prison and that is that nobody lost any money."

The sheriff gave Lynn a community payback order, during which he will carry out 240 hours unpaid work. He was also placed under supervision and ordered to remain within his bail address between the hours of 20:00 and 07:00 for six months.