Image caption Tucker will be sentenced next month

A pensioner has been convicted of raping a schoolgirl over a four-year period.

William Tucker, 74, who targeted his victim when she was aged between 12 and 16, was found guilty after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

The offences were committed at addresses in Glasgow, Fife and Argyll between April 2008 and April 2012.

Tucker was recorded by the girl's parents confessing during a phone call and saying sorry.

However, during evidence, Tucker claimed that he had only admitted to the rape and sexual abuse to "keep the peace", and added: "I was lying when I said that."

'Geriatric wards'

He insisted he had never touched the girl and was innocent.

Prosecutor Kath Harper revealed that Tucker had a previous conviction for indecently assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Judge Lord Summers remanded Tucker into custody and deferred sentence until next month. He asked defence counsel Lorraine Glancy to include reference to Tucker's age in her plea of mitigation.

Lord Summers said: "The wings of some Scottish prisons are resembling geriatric wards. I've not come to any view about it.

"I know there is authority about young offenders, but I'm not clear what guidelines there are from the Appeal Court about older offenders."