Glasgow & West Scotland

Man charged over online 'pick up' videos

  • 11 January 2019

Police have charged a man in connection with videos posted online that showed men trying to pick up women.

The 37-year-old man was arrested following an inquiry into footage of men chatting up members of the opposite sex in the street that was posted to social media.

Police said the man was expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on 14 January.

A report on the matter will also be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

