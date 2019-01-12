Image copyright Google Image caption Officers cordoned off a section of Shettleston Road from the McNair Street junction

A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital after being attacked near a pub in Glasgow's east end.

Officers were called to Shettleston Road in Shettleston at about 21:30 on Friday.

The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment and was later released.

The street was cordoned off from the junction with McNair Street, near the Portland Arms bar, while police carried out investigations.