Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened near the entrance to Thankerton Camp Farm

A Lanark woman critically injured following a serious three-vehicle crash in South Lanarkshire has died.

Mary Logan, 62, was driving a Peugeot Blipper van which collided with a car and a Jeep on the A73 near Thankerton at 16:50 on Wednesday.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, however, she has since died from her injuries.

A 21-year-old passenger in Ms Logan's van was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The 23-year-old driver of a Ford Focus was said to be stable.

The Jeep driver, aged 70, was not hurt.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash which happened near the entrance to Thankerton Camp Farm.