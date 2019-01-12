Man injured in 'targeted' Glasgow Central station attack
A man has been attacked outside Glasgow Central Station sparking a police investigation.
The 42-year-old was injured after being seriously assaulted on Gordon Street, near Mitchell Street, in the city centre at about 11:10 on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he was treated for a facial injury. The street was cordoned off by officers.
A spokeswoman for the force said inquiries were continuing.
She added: "Detectives are treating this as a targeted attack and their investigation is continuing to trace the person responsible."