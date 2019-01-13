Image copyright Traffic Scotland Image caption Police surrounded the crash scene on the M8

A multi-vehicle crash on the M8 at Glasgow Airport has brought traffic to a standstill as emergency services attend the scene.

Police and paramedics were called to the collision at Junction 28 eastbound at about 13:35 on Sunday.

Traffic Scotland said one lane was blocked and traffic was "nose to tail". The crash has also affected the A737 exit slip.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "We received a report of a multi-vehicle road crash on the M8 at 13:35.

"Vehicles have all been moved onto the hard shoulder. Emergency vehicles are in attendance."

Traffic Scotland later reported the crash scene had been cleared and queues were moving.