Police have discovered two bodies inside a flat in Glasgow.

The alarm was raised in Stoneside Square, Thornliebank, just after 10:00 after someone expressed "concern for a person" at the property.

Police said the deaths were being treated as "unexplained". There were no details released of the age or gender of those involved.

A spokeswoman said: "Police are working with partner agencies and taking all precautionary measures as appropriate."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was requested to assist the police at 11:27.

A spokesman said: "Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to Stoneside Square, where firefighters and a scientific advisor carried out atmospheric monitoring tests.

"Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe."