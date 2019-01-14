Man charged with sexual assault over online videos
A 37-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault and four counts of breach of the peace in relation to videos that were posted on social media.
Adnan Ahmed, from Glasgow, appeared in private at the city's sheriff court and made no plea.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear again in court next week.
The videos, showing a so-called pick-up artist approaching women, were put online as "guides" for other men.